2022 NFL Playoffs scores, bracket for AFC, NFC Championship games: Full TV schedule, results for games this weekend

By Jan 28, 2022, 12:27 PM EST
The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule from the AFC and NFC Championship Games. Plus, check out the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule here.

2022 NFL Conference Championships Schedule

AFC Championship Game

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams

  • Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

2022 NFL Scores: Divisional Round

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

2022 NFL Scores: Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

