Who is playing Super Bowl halftime show 2022? Performers, date, how to watch, live stream, start time

The 2022 Super Bowl is just weeks away and the halftime show performance is setting up to be one for the ages. This year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the world’s biggest stage and perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl LVI will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar have released a total of 22 number one Billboard albums and have won 44 combined Grammy Awards. Eminem leads the way with 15 of his own while Kendrick Lamar has 13, Mary J. Blige has 9 and Dr. Dre has 7. The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show will mark the first time the five artists perform on stage together. Check out the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show trailer here.

More from the NFL press release:

On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.

Who performed at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show?

Last year, The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa, FL and performed his hits including “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel it Coming” and “Blinding Lights.” The Weeknd did not bring out any special guests one year after 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show history since 2010

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids, University of Minnesota Marching Band

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

When and where is the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC on Sunday, February 13, 2022 and can be streamed live with the NBC Sports App and Peacock. Although NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, the two networks swapped years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2022?