San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams: How to watch the NFC Championship game

The 2022 NFL playoffs have far exceeded expectations after a Divisional Round weekend filled with upsets, walk-off wins, and an overtime thriller. The excitement continues this Sunday night in the Championship round. At 6:40 p.m. ET it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams in a West Coast showdown. See below for additional information on how to watch the game and for the complete 2022 NFL Championship round schedule.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers knocked off Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 Green Bay Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field despite not scoring a single touchdown on Saturday night. The 49ers’ defense played a huge role in the win sacking the Green Bay QB five times and holding the Packers to just 10 points–the fewest in Rodgers’ 21 career playoff starts. On offense, Garoppolo finished 11-of-19 for 131 yards and an interception. Deebo Samuel helped set up the game-winning field goal, running for nine yards on third-and-7 with just a minute left on the clock. The wide receiver finished the game with 10 carries for 39 yards and three catches for 44 yards. Samuel took a helmet to the knee on Saturday night but is expected to be in the lineup this Sunday against the Rams.

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 to advance to the NFC Championship game. The Rams took an early lead on Sunday and were up 27-3 at the start of the third quarter but Brady and the Bucs came back, tying the game 27-27 with under a minute to go in the fourth. Stafford hit WR Cooper Kupp with a deep ball that put LA in field goal position, and the Rams won 30-27. Stafford finished 28-of-38 with 366 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kupp had 9 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams:

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: FOX

2022 NFL Championship Round Schedule

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals vs (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game: (6) San Francisco 49ers vs(4) Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: FOX