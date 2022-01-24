How the Rams got to the NFC Conference Championship: Key draft picks, wins, 2022 NFL playoff results and more

The Los Angeles Rams opened their run in the NFL playoffs with a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend. Next up was Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round, and the showdown was part of one of the best weekends of playoff football in history. The Rams led 27-3 in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter up 27-13 before Brady connected with Mike Evans for a 55-yard touchdown catch and Leonard Fournette ran in a nine-yard score to tie the game at 27. But Matthew Stafford powered the Rams down the field to put kicker Matt Gay in position for the game-winning 30-yard field goal, making it the third game of the weekend to end with a walk-off field goal.

RELATED: Rams beat Buccaneers in NFL playoff classic

Now the Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Conference Championship game. Last season, Tampa Bay became the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, and the Rams are hoping to become the second team to do so by earning a spot in Super Bowl LVI, also at Sofi. The Rams last went to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, losing to the Patriots.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channels

Wild Card round results

Defeated the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals, 34-11

Divisional round results

Defeated the No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-27

2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 2, No. 57 – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Round 3, No. 103 – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Round 4, No. 117 – Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4, No. 130 – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Round 4, No. 141 – Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

Round 5, No.175 – Earnest Brown IV, DL, Northwestern

Round 7, No. 233 – Jake Funk, RB, Maryland

Round 7, No. 249 – Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

Round 7, No. 252 – Chris Garrett, OLB, Concordia-St.Paul

Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Sean McVay

Sean McVay Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp Running back: Sony Michel

Sony Michel Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey

Rams regular season results

Overall record: 12-5

12-5 Key wins/biggest win of the season: 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14

Rams recent playoff history

Between 2005-2016, the Rams did not make the postseason. They snapped that drought in 2017 when they advanced to the Wild Card round under then-first-year head coach Sean McVay. The Rams lost the Super Bowl the following season and fell short to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round last season.

Looking ahead to 49ers vs Rams in NFC Championship Game

The Rams were one of three teams from the NFC West to make this season’s playoffs, and now they’ll face their division rival 49ers in the NFC Championship game. While the Rams won the division after winning five of their final six regular season games, their California counterparts have been a kryptonite as of late: the 49ers have swept the Rams in each of the past three seasons. The teams last played in Week 18, when Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers won 27-24 in overtime on a 24-yard field goal from Robbie Gould.

But that was the regular season, and playoffs are a whole different animal. When the Rams defeated the Cardinals, 34-11, at SoFi Stadium in the Wild Card Round, quarterback Matthew Stafford earned his first postseason victory. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Rams as a free agent in November, caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and scored his first postseason touchdown, while also throwing a 40-yard pass to RB Cam Akers.

Acquiring Beckham was just the latest in a series of moves the Rams have made in the past season to set them up for success. Prior to the start of the regular season, the Rams sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff to the Lions in a blockbuster trade to acquire Stafford. Then, prior to the trade deadline, the Rams picked up eight-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trading for players now at the expense of future draft picks highlights the Rams “Super Bowl or Bust” mindset. The Rams have not made a first-round selection since Goff in 2016 and don’t own a first-round pick until 2024, but the strategy has proven successful. When the Rams clinched the NFC West, it marked their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons. They have won three divisional titles since head coach Sean McVay’s arrival in 2017.

Now the Rams are just one win away from competing in Super Bowl LVI on their home turf at SoFi Stadium. Rams RB Cam Akers made a stunning return to competition after tearing his Achilles in July, but struggled with fumble issues against Tampa Bay, something the team will look to clean up before the weekend. “I think it’s really the confidence in Cam but we do have confidence in Sony [Michel], it was tough to really be able to get anything in the run game going, they did a nice job,” McVay said. “[We] always talk about that, to be able to have that great ball security, especially when you’re in those four-minute situations where you’re really just trying to run the clock out. Still, we needed to compete and wanted to be able to do that, he was making a tough run, as he was pulling through it, it got a little away from him, and this defense does an outstanding job attacking at the football — great learning [opportunity], and I know he’ll learn and he’ll respond the right way from it.”

Some good injury news for McVay’s squad: starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth is on track to return after missing the Divisional with knee and ankle injuries.

RELATED: Chiefs favored by 7 over Bengals, Rams favored by 3 over 49ers



Rams Record vs. playoff teams in regular season: 2-5

Wins:

34-24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3

30-23 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 14

Losses:

37-20 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 4

28-16 vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 9

31-10 vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 10

36-28 vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 12

27-24 (OT) vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 18

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2022?

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream : Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

: Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries and more

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more