BOGOTA, Colombia – Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal was taken to a hospital in stable condition after a training crash in Colombia, according to his team and Colombian officials.

In a brief statement, the Ineos Grenadiers team said the 25-year-old Colombian rider was conscious when arriving at the hospital.

The University of La Sabana Hospital, where Bernal was being treated, said in a statement that the cyclist would undergo surgery for multiple injuries, including to his neck, thorax and legs. He was in stable condition.

According to Colombian police, Bernal collided with a bus that was stopped along a road near his hometown of Zipaquira at about 10 a.m.

In addition to the 2019 Tour de France, Bernal also claimed the Giro d’Italia title last year.