NFL playoffs bracket 2022: TV schedule, start times, teams in playoff picture, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After the 2021-22 NFL regular season came to a dramatic close, it’s time for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The playoff picture is set with four teams remaining for a chance to win Super Bowl 2022.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Dates, times, how to watch every postseason game

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2022 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see who advances and who goes home.

RELATED: When is the 2022 Super Bowl? Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, live stream

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2022

2022 Divisional Round bracket

AFC bracket: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans – Bengals advance

AFC bracket: (3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs – Chiefs Advance

NFC bracket: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers – 49ers advance

NFC bracket: (4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Rams advance

2022 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

NFL Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

AFC Championship game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs Time: 3:05 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

NFC Championship game: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams Time: 6:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS



Super Bowl LVI

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

4:30 p.m ET : (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans TV channel: CBS

: (4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans 8:15 p.m. ET : (6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers TV channel: FOX

: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Sunday, January 23

3:00 p.m. ET : (4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV channel: NBC, Peacock

: (4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6:30 p.m. ET : (3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs TV channel: CBS

: (3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

4:30 p.m ET : (5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals TV channel: NBC, Peacock Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathryn Tappen (sideline), Terry McAuley (rules analyst)

: (5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m. ET : (6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills TV channel: CBS Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

: (6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

1:00 p.m. ET : (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV channel: FOX Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:30 p.m. ET : (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ET : (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs TV channel: NBC, Peacock Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

: (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

8:00 p.m. ET : (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

What teams are still playing in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

AFC Playoff Picture

(1) Tennessee Titans – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed in next round

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs – Chiefs advance

(6) New England Patriots vs. (3) Buffalo Bills – Bills advance

(5) Las Vegas Raiders vs. (4) Cincinnati Bengals – Bengals advance

NFC Playoff Picture

(1) Green Bay Packers – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed in next round

(7) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Buccaneers advance

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (3) Dallas Cowboys – 49ers advance

(5) Arizona Cardinals vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams – Rams advance

Final 2022 NFL Playoffs Standings

Final AFC Playoff Standings

Final NFC Playoff Standings

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. NBC and Peacock will be the home of the 2022 Super Bowl.