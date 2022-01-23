What time are NFL playoff games today? TV channels, schedule, live stream for Sunday’s Divisional round matchups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and today’s lineup features back-to-back Divisional Round games that you won’t want to miss. The action begins on NBC and Peacock this afternoon as Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams head to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 3:00 p.m.

Following the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, at 6:30 p.m. ET Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will head to Arrowhead Stadium where they will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game.

See below for the full Sunday slate of 2022 NFL Divisional Round games and find out additional information on how to watch.

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS