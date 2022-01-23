What channel is the Rams vs. Buccaneers game on today? TV schedule, live stream, start time for NFL Divisional round playoff matchup

The LA Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon on NBC in an exciting divisional round match-up. Kickoff time is at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Premium. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here for the complete 2022 NFL playoff and Super Bowl schedule.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What TV channel is today’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida When : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

: 3:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online today

Sunday’s game between the LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games, and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS