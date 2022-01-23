What channel, time are today’s NFL playoff games? TV, kickoff, live stream for Divisional Round matchups

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are in full gear and today’s lineup features an exciting slate of Divisional Round games kicking off on NBC and Peacock. Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams head to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 3:00 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional Round schedule and find out where to watch each game.
2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule
Divisional Round TV info, start times
Sunday, January 23
(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Saturday, January 22
(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans
- Final score: Bengals 19, Titans 16
- Recap: Bengals advance to AFC Championship Game with 19-16 win over Titans
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers
- Final score: 49ers 13, Packers 10
- Recap: 49ers knock off Packers in 13-10 win at Lambeau Field
