Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium today on NBC for a chance to make the 2022 NFC Championship game. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday’s game will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

Brady, who is now in his 22nd season, turned 44 in August and is only getting better with age. Last year, in addition to picking up his seventh Super Bowl win–the most from any quarterback in NFL history–Brady set a franchise record with 40 pass TDs, his second-most in a single season since 2007.

See below for just a few of Tom Brady’s NFL records ahead of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores

Tom Brady’s NFL Records

Quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins all-time:

Tom Brady – 7

Joe Montana – 4

Terry Bradshaw – 4

Troy Aikman – 3

Eli Manning – 2

Peyton Manning – 2

Ben Roethlisberger – 2

John Elway – 2

Jim Plunkett – 2

Bob Griese – 2

Roger Staubach – 2

Bart Starr – 2

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins and Rings:

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17

– New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17 Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) – New England defeated Carolina, 32-29

– New England defeated Carolina, 32-29 Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21

– New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21 Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England defeated Seattle, 28-24

– New England defeated Seattle, 28-24 Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28

– New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28 Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3

– New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3 Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City, 31-9

Top 10 NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders:

1. Tom Brady – 624

2. Drew Brees – 571

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

5. Aaron Rodgers – 449

6. Philip Rivers – 421

7. Dan Marino – 420

8. Ben Roethlisberger – 418

9. Matt Ryan – 367

10. Eli Manning – 366

List of all-time repeat Super Bowl Winners:

Packers -1966 and 1967

Dolphins -1972 and 1973

Steelers -1974 and 1975

Steelers -1978 and 1979

49ers – 1988 and 1989

Cowboys -1992 and 1993

Broncos -1997 and 1998

Patriots – 2003 and 2004

Which NFL quarterbacks have beaten all 32 NFL teams?

Earlier this season, Brady joined the small list of quarterbacks to have a victory against all 32 NFL teams after defeating the New England Patriots in Week 4, joining Drew Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to accomplish that feat. Both Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger have beaten every NFL team with the exception of their current team.

RELATED: Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!