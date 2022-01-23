Sunday Night Football schedule: Live stream 2022 NFL Playoffs, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff time for Divisional Round games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are officially here and NBC has you covered with an exciting divisional-round matchup taking place today as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday’s Rams vs Buccaneers game will also be available for streaming on Peacock Premium. Click here for the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule – How to watch playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, live streams, AFC, NFC dates

See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long including Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

RELATED: When is the 2022 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, location for NFL Super Bowl LVI

Click here to sign up for a premium plan to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock. You can also go to your Account to upgrade or change your existing plan at any time. The streaming platform is available on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

2021-22 Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET except where noted