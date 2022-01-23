How to watch 2022 NFL Playoffs on Peacock: Live stream info for Divisional Round games

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with a series of thrilling divisional round match-ups kicking off on Saturday, January 22, and continuing on Sunday, January 23. NBC and Peacock are the homes for the LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game taking place at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. with Football Night in America.

How can I watch 2022 NFL Playoff games on Peacock?

Peacock will stream the LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match-up taking place at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

NFL Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

AFC Championship game : 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

: 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS) NFC Championship game: 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Super Bowl LVI

