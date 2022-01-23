How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Sunday’s Divisional Round NFL playoff game

The 2022 NFL playoffs are set to roll on with two days of Divisional Round matchups. Following Saturday’s slate of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Then, the Buffalo Bills close out the weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Bills are hot off a dominating 47-17 win over AFC rival the New England Patriots. Buffalo had never looked stronger and made NFL history by ending every possession with either a touchdown or a kneeldown. Josh Allen looks to rise to the occasion yet again, this time on the road.

RELATED: All four home teams favored in Divisional Round

Meanwhile, Kansas City is coming off a 42-21 Wild Card win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs had to overcome a slow start in which they lacked energy and urgency. While it isn’t the first time Patrick Mahomes has rallied his team to turn things around in the postseason, the Chiefs will need to execute right from the start in order to defeat the Bills.

Buffalo made a statement against Kansas City with a 38-20 win in Week 5 and the Chiefs are prepared for another battle. “We played them in the AFC Championship Game last year,” Mahomes told reporters. “We know that it’s going to be another fight for us if we want to try to move on to the AFC Championship Game this year.”

Can the Chiefs turn the tides to defeat the Bills, or will Buffalo prove it’s still the better team? Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch this showdown, as well as the other Divisional Round matchups.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV info for Divisional Round games

Sunday NFL Divisional Round Schedule

The Divisional Round rolls on Sunday with Matthew Stafford and the Rams taking on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The Divisional Round showdown can also be live streamed on Peacock Premium:

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. When : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Coverage begins : 2 p.m. ET with Football Night in America

: 2 p.m. ET with Football Night in America Kickoff : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Live Stream, TV Channel

The weekend concludes with the Bills vs. the Chiefs on Sunday night:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. When : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Stream live: Watch on Paramount+

RELATED: PFT’s Divisional Round picks

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.