2022 NFL Playoffs scores, bracket for Divisional Round: Full TV schedule, results for AFC, NFC games today

By Jan 23, 2022, 12:33 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule from the Divisional Round. Plus, check out the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule here.

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2022? Date, time, TV channel, halftime show info

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

2022 NFL Scores, Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.

