What channel, time are today’s NFL playoff games? TV, kickoff, live stream for Divisional Round matchups

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are in full gear and today’s lineup features an exciting slate of Divisional Round games kicking off with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals vs Ryan Tannehill and the Tennesee Titans game at 4:30 p.m. ET. At 8:15 p.m. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional Round schedule and find out where to watch each game.

Tune to NBC and Peacock on Sunday afternoon for more playoff action as Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams head to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kick off time is at 3:00 p.m.

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS