Watch Rams vs. Buccaneers live stream: Where to watch NFL playoff game online, mobile phone, TV

It's the LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday afternoon as the 2022 NFL playoff action continues with the divisional round.

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams made a statement with their dominant 34-11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Stafford completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in his first career playoff win. Sunday’s game will be his first divisional round start and only the fifth playoff start of his career. In his first year with the Rams, Stafford finished with 41 pass touchdowns (second in the NFL to Tom Brady) but tied for the league lead with a total of 17 interceptions.

Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed the Philadelphia Eagles a 31-15 loss on Sunday. Brady earned his 35th career playoff win on Sunday, which is 12 more than the Rams

have won in their existence. At 44-years-old, Brady led the NFL in completions (485 – the most ever in a single season), pass attempts (719), pass yards (5,316), and pass touchdowns (43).

The Rams and Buccaneers squared off in week 3 at SoFi Stadium where L.A. gave the Bucs their first loss of the season. While Brady has a 35-11 career playoff record, he is just 5-6 in the playoffs against teams that beat him during the regular season and 30-5 against all other teams. Brady did however defeat two teams he had lost to in the regular season (the Saints in the Divisional Round and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV) in last year’s championship run. But can he do it again? Tune in this Sunday afternoon to find out. See below for additional information on the many ways you can watch the game.

