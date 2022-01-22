NFL Playoffs 2022: Ranking the backup quarterbacks still in the NFL postseason

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And then, there were eight.

In our previous ranking of the 14 backup quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, six second-string signal-callers were sent home packing, including the Las Vegas Raiders’ Marcus Mariota and Philadelphia Eagles’ Gardner Minshew – the top two backup quarterbacks in the field.

Colt McCoy had a cameo appearance for the Arizona Cardinals in his team’s Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but now that he and five other backups are officially out of the postseason, it’s time to reassess the rankings ahead of this weekend’s Divisional Round.

Who are the backup quarterbacks still playing in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

1. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Note: Trey Lance did not play against the Dallas Cowboys in the team’s 23-17 victory during Super Wild Card Weekend

Trey Lance did not feature for the San Francisco 49ers in their Super Wild Card Weekend victory against the Dallas Cowboys, but maybe some of the 49ers faithful wouldn’t mind seeing the rookie play after Jimmy Garoppolo’s decision making in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Shanahan can win games with Garoppolo under center, but can he win a Super Bowl with him? We’ve seen Garoppolo and Shanahan push the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink two years ago, but fell short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Could the threat of bringing Lance in to mix things up be a factor this weekend against the Green Bay Packers?

In six appearances during his rookie year, Lance has completed 41-of-71 passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Against NFC opposition (Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals) Lance has a passer rating of 88.4 with four total touchdowns three pass, one rush) and one interception.

2. Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills

Note: Mitchell Trubisky did not play against the New England Patriots in the team’s 47-17 victory during Super Wild Card Weekend

After Josh Allen’s superhero-like performance against the Patriots, it’s safe to say Mitchell Trubisky won’t be seeing the field for the Buffalo Bills anytime soon.

Trubisky has only completed 6-of-8 attempts in 2021 as backup for Josh Allen, but the former No. 2 overall pick can still be a serviceable backup if called upon.

Trubisky has two games of playoff experience, both losses, from his less-than-stellar time in the Windy City, where he racked up 502 total yards and two touchdown passes to go along with a 92.5 passer rating.

In his career to date, Trubisky has appeared in 57 games, passing for 10, 652 yards at a 64.1 percent clip, with 73 total touchdowns (64 pass, 9 rush) and 38 interceptions.

3. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Note: No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers had Super Wild Card Weekend bye

With Aaron Rodgers coming off the first-round bye, it’s highly unlikely Jordan Love will see the field against the 49ers in the Divisional Round. But if he needed to suit up and play, at least Love has experience under his belt.

In six appearances during the regular season, Love completed 36-of-61 attempts for 411, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Love had extensive game time twice in 2021, making his first career start against the Kansas City Chiefs back in November. In a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs, Love completed 19-of-34 attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

In the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, Love completed 10-of-17 attempts for 134 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

4. Blaine Gabbert, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Note: Blaine Gabbert did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the team’s 31-15 victory during Super Wild Card Weekend

Tom Brady looked pretty comfortable under center against the Eagles, and isn’t likely to sit anytime soon. But if needed, Blaine Gabbert is available to play.

The second-string quarterback behind Tom Brady hasn’t seen much action since No. 12 made his way to Tampa Bay, but the former No. 10 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2011 has seen limited action in 2021.

In six appearances, Gabbert completed 7-of-11 attempts for 67 yards. In his career with the Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Buccaneers, Gabbert has racked up 9,273 passing yards, completing 56.3 percent of his passes with 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

5. John Wolford, Los Angeles Rams

Note: John Wolford did not play against the Arizona Cardinals in the team’s 34-11 victory during Super Wild Card Weekend

John Wolford didn’t get a cameo appearance against the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs and hasn’t seen much game time in the NFL, but he’s well known by NFL fans due to his role in the Los Angeles Rams playoff run in 2020.

Wolford took over for the Rams in Week 18 against the Cardinals when Jared Goff injured his thumb the week before. Wolford completed 22-of-38 attempts for 231 yards, one interception and rushed for 56 yards on six attempts.

Wolford held onto the starting gig for last year’s Super Wild Card Weekend showdown against the Seattle Seahawks but was pulled from the game due to a concussion suffered in the first quarter, opening the door for Goff to return to action.

Since Wolford’s last appearance, Matthew Stafford has taken over the reins of Sean McVay’s offense and hasn’t given them up. Wolford has appeared in three games in 2021, completing just 1-of-4 attempts for five yards and one interception.

6. Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Note: Chad Henne did not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s 42-21 victory during Super Wild Card Weekend

Patrick Mahomes’ five touchdowns in 11 minutes against the Steelers was more than enough to overcome a slow start, but it’s safe to say Mahomes’ starting gig in Kansas City isn’t in any danger regardless of Chad Henne’s previous playoff exploits.

In his three seasons with Kansas City, Henne has completed 41-of- 57 passing attempts for 359 and two touchdowns. In 2021, Henne, 36, appeared in four games but only attempted a pass in one back in Week 7’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

In that loss, Henne came in for Mahomes when the game was already out of reach to throw for 82 yards on 11-of-16 attempts.

7. Brandon Allen, Cincinnati Bengals

Note: Brandon Allen did not play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the team’s 26-19 victory during Super Wild Card Weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals have struck gold with Joe Burrow, who led the Bengals to their first playoff victory since the 1991-1992 season, and it’s likely backup Brandon Allen won’t see the field this postseason unless a game gets out of hand.

In his lone Week 18 appearance this season where the Bengals rested the majority of their starters, Allen completed 15-of-29 attempts for 136 yards and one touchdown in a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

8. Logan Woodside, Tennessee Titans

Note: No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans had Super Wild Card Weekend bye

If the Tennessee Titans get a healthy Derrick Henry and Julio Jones back into the mix, it may not matter too much who is throwing the ball around. But if Ryan Tannehill is forced to miss any time this postseason, the reins of the Titans offense will be handed to Logan Woodside.

Woodside, 26, has appeared in five games for the Titans this season, but hasn’t attempted a pass in any of them. His only career passing attempts came in 2020, where he completed 1-of-3 attempts for seven yards in six appearances.

If Woodside is forced to suit up and play for the Titans this postseason, there won’t be much film for defenses to work with in their preparation. With that said, the jury is still out on Woodside’s abilities as an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.