How the Rams got to the Divisional Round: Key draft picks, wins, 2022 NFL playoff results and more

The Los Angeles Rams are set to visit the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs following a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday’s Divisional Round match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock Premium. Click here for more information on how to watch the Rams take on the Bucs.

When the Rams defeated the Cardinals, 34-11, at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, quarterback Matthew Stafford earned his first postseason victory. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Rams as a free agent in November, caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and scored his first postseason touchdown, while also throwing a 40-yard pass to RB Cam Akers.

Acquiring Beckham was just the latest in a series of moves the Rams have made in the past season to set them up for success. Prior to the start of the regular season, the Rams sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff to the Lions in a blockbuster trade to acquire Stafford. Then, prior to the trade deadline, the Rams picked up eight-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trading for players now at the expense of future draft picks highlights the Rams “Super Bowl or Bust” mindset. The Rams have not made a first-round selection since Goff in 2016 and don’t own a first-round pick until 2024, but the strategy has proven successful. When the Rams clinched the NFC West, it marked their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons. They have won three divisional titles since head coach Sean McVay’s arrival in 2017. Defeating the Bucs would put the Rams one step closer to competing in Super Bowl LVI on their home turf at SoFi Stadium.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channels

Wild Card round results

Defeated the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals, 34-11

2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 2, No. 57 – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Round 3, No. 103 – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Round 4, No. 117 – Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4, No. 130 – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Round 4, No. 141 – Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

Round 5, No.175 – Earnest Brown IV, DL, Northwestern

Round 7, No. 233 – Jake Funk, RB, Maryland

Round 7, No. 249 – Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

Round 7, No. 252 – Chris Garrett, OLB, Concordia-St.Paul

Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Sean McVay

Sean McVay Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp Running back: Sony Michel

Sony Michel Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey

Rams regular season results

Overall record: 12-5

12-5 Key wins/biggest win of the season: 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14

Rams recent playoff history

Between 2005-2016, the Rams did not make the postseason. They snapped that drought in 2017 when they advanced to the Wild Card round under then-first-year head coach Sean McVay. The Rams lost the Super Bowl the following season and fell short to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round last season.

What are the Rams’ chances this postseason?

The Rams are 2-0 against the Bucs in the Tom Brady era following a 34-24 win against Tampa Bay in Week 3 of the regular season. The Bucs are dealing with a fair share of injuries that could give the Rams an advantage. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, center Ryan Jensen and backup tackle Josh Wells all left Sunday’s game with various injuries. The Rams defense was third in the league in the regular season with 50 sacks and therefore should be able to exploit a weakened Bucs offensive line. Brady will also be without some of his major receiving weapons on Sunday as WR Antonio Brown is no longer on the team and Chris Godwin is out with an ACL injury.

RELATED: Bucs favored by 3 over Rams, all four home teams favored in divisional round

Rams Record vs. playoff teams: 2-5

Wins:

34-24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3

30-23 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 14

Losses:

37-20 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 4

28-16 vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 9

31-10 vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 10

36-28 vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 12

27-24 (OT) vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 18

Stafford finished the regular season tied for the league lead with 17 interceptions. When the Rams played the Cardinals last week though, Stafford did not allow any turnovers. This was a step in the right direction after Stafford threw eight interceptions in the previous four regular-season games. If Stafford can be as surgical as he was in the Wild Card round when playing the Bucs, he can help lead the Rams to victory on Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more