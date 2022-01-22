How the Chiefs got to the Divisional Round: Key draft picks, wins, 2022 NFL playoff results and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll, and the rest of the AFC better be on red alert.

After a 3-4 start, the Chiefs rallied to win eight straight games and nine of their last 10 during the regular season. Kansas City got off to a slow start against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Wild Card Weekend, but it didn’t take long for Patrick Mahomes to heat up en route to a five-touchdown performance that resulted in a dominant 42-21 victory.

But before we crown the Chiefs as AFC champions for the third year in a row, the Buffalo Bills are once again knocking on the door as they head to Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round – a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.

Wild Card round results

42-21 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 2: No. 58 – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Round 2: No. 63 – Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Round 4: No. 144 (compensatory) – Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State

Round 5: No. 162 (from MIA through LV and NYJ) – Noah Gray, TE, Duke

Round 5: No. 181 (compensatory) – Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

Round 6: No. 226 (from CAR through NYJ) – Trey Smith, G, Tennessee

READ MORE: Chiefs draft picks 2021: All of Kansas City’s selections, NFL draft results

Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Andy Reid

Andy Reid Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill Tight end: Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Safety: Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu Defensive end: Melvin Ingram

Chiefs regular season results

Overall record : 12-5

: Key wins/biggest win of the season: 48-9 victory against Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14

Chiefs recent playoff history

Won sixth straight AFC West title this season… Lost Super Bowl LV to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 season

What are the Kansas City Chiefs’ chances this postseason?

It would be foolish to count out the Chiefs this postseason, despite some up-and-down performances this season against current playoff teams. And when Mahomes is slinging the ball downfield to the likes of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs can fight their way back into any game against any team.

With all that said, the Buffalo had Kansas City’s number back in Week 5.

Record vs. playoff teams: 6-3

Wins:

42-30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4

13-7 vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 9

41-14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10

19-9 vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 11

48-9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14

36-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16

Losses:

38-20 vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 5

27-3 vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 7

34-31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17

Josh Allen had a field day against the Chiefs defense Week 5, completing 15-of-26 attempts for 315 yards and three touchdown passes with 59 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.

Kansas City’s defense, at the time, was statistically amongst the worst in football but have turned things around in a big way since their Week 7 loss to the Titans. However, Buffalo’s offense has never looked better than it did in their impressive 47-17 victory over the Patriots during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Against the Patriots, Allen completed 21-of-25 attempts for 308 yards, five touchdowns and 66 rushing yards on six attempts – an average of 11 yards per carry. As a team, the Bills rushed for 174 yards.

More impressively, Buffalo’s defense got the better of New England’s offense by forcing two interceptions from Mac Jones and limiting the Patriots’ rushing attack to 89 total yards.

The Chiefs offense has more to offer in terms of big-play ability than the Patriots offense does, but the Chiefs can’t afford to have another slow start against the Bills, who can go toe-to-toe with any offense remaining in the playoffs.