The San Francisco 49ers are set to visit the NFC No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs following a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend. With the victory, the 49ers are advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

The 49ers’ matchup against the Packers will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Green Bay defeated San Francisco, 30-28, on a last-second field goal in Week 3 of the regular season, but both teams have changed significantly since then. After a slow 3-5 start to the season, the 49ers finished with a 7-2 record down the stretch, including two nail-biting victories over the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Since losing their top ball carrier in Raheem Mostert in Week 1, the 49ers have managed to establish one of the strongest run games in the NFL. The unit closed out the regular season with the seventh-best rushing offense in the league with 127.4 yards per game. Since their Week 3 matchup against the Packers, the 49ers have rushed for less than 100 yards in just three of 14 contests. Elijah Mitchell led the run game for the 49ers, tallying 963 yards in the regular season, the second-most rushing yards by a rookie running back this season.

The 49ers have rushed for more than 135 yards in the last three games, including a 168-yard performance against the Cowboys. San Francisco is 6-0 this season when they rush for 155 or more yards and 7-1 (including the playoffs) when they total more than 145, according to the 49ers’ official website.

The weather at Lambeau Field will likely play a factor in Saturday night’s matchup. The temperature is expected to be about 5 degrees and the wind-chill factor will be about 10 below zero.

Wild Card round results

Defeated the No. 3 Dallas Cowboys, 23-17

Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo Wide receiver: Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel Tight end: George Kittle

George Kittle Running back: Elijah Mitchell

Elijah Mitchell Defensive end: Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa Linebacker: Fred Warner

49ers regular season results

Overall record: 10-7

10-7 Key wins/biggest win of the season: 27-24 OT victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18

49ers recent playoff history

In the 49ers’ last postseason appearance in 2019, they advanced all the way to the Super Bowl, but fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to their Super Bowl run, the 49ers had not advanced to the playoffs since they made three straight postseason appearances from 2011-2013.

What are the 49ers’ chances this postseason?

With one of the best play callers in the league in head coach Kyle Shanahan and one of the most explosive wide receivers in Deebo Samuel, the 49ers are well-matched against the Packers. Samuel has established himself as dual-threat wideout as his productivity extends beyond the passing game to the run game. From Week 10 on, Samuel posted 343 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns. His eight rushing touchdowns scored this year set an NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver.

Meanwhile, the Packers enter Sunday’s game allowing an average of 4.7 yards per carry to opposing running backs, the third-worst mark in the league. Because the Packers clinched the first-round bye, they have not played a game since Jan. 9 when they were upset by the Detroit Lions, 37-30. Green Bay is still considered a favorite though as QB Aaron Rodgers put together an MVP-candidate season and the team finished with the top seed in the NFC.

49ers Record vs. playoff teams: 4-4

Wins:

17-11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2

31-10 vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 10

26-23 (OT) vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14

27-24 (OT) vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 18

Losses:

30-28 vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 3

17-10 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 5

31-17 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 9

20-17 vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 16

The 49ers had some injury scares to key players in the win over the Cowboys, but the prognosis looks good for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa. Garoppolo is expected to play through a sprained right shoulder and thumb.

On the defensive side of the ball, Warner and Bosa are expected to be back on the field for Saturday’s matchup. Warner, who suffered a sprained right ankle, did not appear on Thursday’s injury report and Bosa was listed as questionable after being hit in the helmet in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. When asked about Bosa’s status on Thursday, Shanahan said, “It’s looking good.”

