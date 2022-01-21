The Cincinnati Bengals are set to visit the AFC No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs following a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend. With the victory, the Bengals snapped a 31-year playoff losing streak – the longest drought without a win in the postseason in the NFL.

But before the Bengals can progress further into the 2022 NFL Playoffs, it is important to consider how they snapped the losing streak and positioned themselves to take on the AFC South champion Titans on Saturday afternoon.

After making the playoffs in five straight seasons between 2011-2015, the Bengals endured five seasons without a playoff berth. Throughout that time span, Cincinnati posted a record of 25-53. Just three seasons ago, in Zac Taylor’s first year as head coach, the Bengals posted a league-worst 2-14 mark. But that abysmal record secured the first pick for Cincinnati in the 2020 NFL Draft and the chance to select one of the top quarterback prospects in recent memory in LSU’s Joe Burrow.

The Bengals’ hopes for success the following season were dashed when Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in November and Cincinnati finished with just four wins. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Burrow’s LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick. Together, Burrow and Chase led the Bengals to the AFC North title crown this season as Cincinnati finished the regular season with a 10-7 record.

In his last two starts of the regular season, Burrow passed for a combined 971 yards to give him the second-highest two-game passing total in NFL history, and set single-season-season franchise records for pass yards (4,611) and pass TD (34). In Week 18, Chase broke the Bengals’ single-season receiving record held by Chad Johnson with 1,440 yards. Backed by Burrow under center and Chase on the outside, the Bengals look to extend their season further into January with a win on Saturday.

Wild Card round results

Defeated the No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19

2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 5 – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Round 2, No. 46 – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

Round 3, No. 69 overall – Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas

Round 4, No. 111 overall – Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane

Round 4, No. 122 overall – Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

Round 4, No. 139 overall – D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

Round 5, No. 149 overall – Evan McPherson, K, Florida

Round 6, No. 190 overall – Trey Hill, C, Georgia

Round 6, No. 202 overall – Chris Evans, RB, Michigan

Round 7, No. 235 overall – Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State

Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase Running back: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon Cornerback: Eli Apple

Eli Apple Linebacker: Logan Wilson

Regular season results

Overall record: 10-7

10-7 Key wins/biggest win of the season: 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17

Recent playoff history

Had not advanced to the postseason since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round in January 2016. Before defeating the Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Bengals had eight straight playoff losses dating back 31 years.

What are the Bengals’ chances this postseason?

The Titans are considered favorites entering Sunday’s matchup. With the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Tennessee had a bye last week and will be well rested. Star running back Derrick Henry also might make his return this week, telling the media on Wednesday: “We’ll see how this week goes.” Henry has not played since October 31 due to a foot injury, but he has been practicing since January 5. If the Bengals are going to win their first road playoff game in franchise history to advance to the AFC Championship game, they will need to slow down Henry. Cincinnati finished the regular season with the fifth-best run defense in the league, allowing 102.5 yards per game, but an ankle injury to defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi weakens their run game defense. The Bengals will also be without defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who was playing for the injured Josh Tupou. The availability of Tupou and defensive end Trey Hendrickson remains in question for Saturday’s game.

Bengals Record vs. playoff teams: 4-2

Wins:

24-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3

32-13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11

41-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12

34-31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17

Losses:

25-22 (OT) vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 5

26-23 (OT) vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 14

Despite the return of Henry, the Bengals do have momentum on their side entering Saturday’s matchup thanks to their win over the Raiders. The last time the Bengals and Titans met in 2020, the Bengals upset the Titans, 31-20. Both teams have improved significantly since then and, with the help of Burrow and Chase, the Bengals will look to upset the Titans on Saturday afternoon.

