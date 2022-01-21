2022 NFL Playoffs scores, bracket for Divisional Round: Full TV schedule, AFC and NFC games this weekend

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule from the Divisional Round. Click here for the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule.
2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule
Saturday, January 22
(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Sunday, January 23
(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
2022 NFL Scores, Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
- Final score: Bengals 26, Raiders 19
- Recap: Bengals end long playoff drought with 26-19 win over Raiders
(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
- Final score: Bills 47, Patriots 17
- Recap: Bills dominate Patriots 47-17 to open playoff run
Sunday, January 16
(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Final score: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15
- Recap: Buccaneers begin their title defense with destruction of Eagles
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
- Final score: 49ers 23, Cowboys 17
- Recap: 49ers hold on for dramatic 23-17 upset of Cowboys
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final score: Chiefs 42, Steelers 21
- Recap: Chiefs advance with dominant 42-21 victory over Steelers
Monday, January 17
(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- Final score: Rams 34, Cardinals 11
- Recap: Rams advance by thrashing Cardinals 34-11 on Monday night
2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket
2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket