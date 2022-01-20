Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series comes to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Jan. 29 (4:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock). Both winners of last year’s marquee events have been invited to return to Florida in the hopes of defending their titles.

Knicks Go leads the list of 2022 Pegasus World Cup (G1) invitees, and the likely Eclipse Award for Horse of the Year winner has had quite the time since winning last year’s race.

He went fourth in the Saudi Cup (G1) and the Met Mile (G1) before winning four-straight races to close out the year, including the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar. Should he accept his invite, he’ll be one of the top horses to watch on the dirt.

Knicks Go is trained by Brad Cox, ridden by Joel Rosario and owned by the Korea Racing Authority. He is named not for the New York Knicks, but for the KRA’s genetics program.

Other dirt invitees include Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) champ Life Is Good and 2019 Belmont Stakes winner Sir Winston.

Colonel Liam, last year’s $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf winner, has also been invited back to Gulfstream in an attempt to defend his title. The Pletcher-trained horse hasn’t raced since an 8th-place finish in the Manhattan Stakes (G1) back in June, but just before that, he was on a three-race graded stakes hot streak.

Man o’ War Stakes (G1) winner Channel Cat and Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes (G1) champ Hit the Road are among the other Pegasus World Cup Turf invitees.

What is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is a series of invite-only races held annually at Gulfstream Park since 2017 (originally only offering the dirt race before adding the turf division two years ago). The $3 million Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 3/16 miles on the turf.

Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only.

You can watch the Pegasus World Cup and the Pegasus World Cup Turf on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The inaugural Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) will run that day as well.

When is the Pegasus World Cup?

Where is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Gulfstream Park is also home to several Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races, including the Florida Derby (G1), the Fountain of Youth (G2) and the Holy Bull (G2).

How can I watch the 2022 Pegasus World Cup?

Who won the Pegasus World Cup last year in 2021?

Knicks Go went wire-to-wire in the 2021 Pegasus World Cup last January. The heavy favorite secured not only the $3 million Pegasus purse but also earned a spot in the $20 million Saudi Cup, which he went on to finish fourth in. After another fourth-place finish, this time in the Met Mile, he won four races in a row, culminating with the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.

He’s a finalist for the 2021 Eclipse Award for Horse of the Year and is currently the projected winner. Knicks Go was also named a finalist for the Eclipse Award for Older Dirt Male.

One race earlier, Colonel Liam stormed to a win in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, beating out Pletcher stablemate Largent. The victory in his first career graded stakes was followed by first-place finishes in the Muniz Memorial Classic Stakes (G2) and Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes (G1) on Derby Day before a disappointing 8th-place finish in the Manhattan Stakes (G1) on Belmont Day. He hasn’t raced since.