How to watch 49ers vs. Packers: TV channel, live stream, weather, kickoff time for Saturday night’s Divisional Round playoff game

The 2022 NFL playoffs continue with an action-packed Divisional Round. It all starts with two matchups Saturday, beginning with the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET. Then, the San Francisco 49ers are slated to battle it out against the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The 49ers are coming off a dramatic 23-17 upset against the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy Garoppolo went 16-of-25 for 172 yards and threw a late interception that nearly got Dallas back in the game. The quarterback is fighting through injuries to his thumb and shoulder, but is confident he’ll play Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Packers had an extra week to rest after securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and guaranteeing homefield advantage. That time could be the difference maker for banged up players like Aaron Rodgers, who has been playing through a fractured toe since November.

The Packers narrowly defeated the 49ers 30-28 back in Week 3, thanks to a 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby. However, the rivalry is rooted much deeper than just this season. These teams have squared up in the playoffs eight times, with each team splitting wins at four apiece. “I’ve been around and played a lot of football. I understand the history of this rivalry, the history of us against them,” Rodgers told reporters. “But these are two different teams.”

Which team will tilt the rivalry back in its favor? Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch this showdown, as well as the other Divisional Round matchups.

Saturday NFL Divisional Round Schedule

The Divisional Round begins with the Bengals vs. the Titans on Saturday afternoon:

Where : Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. When : Saturday, January 22

: Saturday, January 22 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Stream live: Watch on Paramount+

The day’s action will continue with the 49ers vs. the Packers on Saturday night:

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. When : Saturday, January 22

: Saturday, January 22 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Stream live: Watch on FOX Sports

Sunday NFL Divisional Round Schedule

The Divisional Round rolls on Sunday with Matthew Stafford and the Rams taking on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The Divisional Round showdown can also be livestreamed on Peacock Premium:

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. When : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Coverage begins : 2 p.m. ET with Football Night in America

: 2 p.m. ET with Football Night in America Kickoff : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

The weekend concludes with the Bills vs. the Chiefs on Sunday night:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. When : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Stream live: Watch on Paramount+

