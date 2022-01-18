2022 NFL Playoffs scores, bracket for Wild Card Weekend: Rams beat Cardinals; Chiefs, 49ers advance to Divisional Round

By Jan 18, 2022, 10:18 AM EST
The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule from Super Wild Card Weekend. Click here for the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

2022 NFL Scores, Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

