How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Kickoff time, live stream, TV channel for Monday night’s Wild Card game

The NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in the final game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Though the division rivals have faced off 87 times in their history, only one of those meetings was during the postseason, when the Rams defeated the Cardinals, 35-23, in the 1975 Divisional Round. Since 2017, every game between the Rams and Cardinals has been decided by seven or more points. The Rams are also 9-1 against the Cardinals during the same five-year span. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. In the first meeting in Week 4, the Cardinals won handily, 37-20. Quarterback Kyler Murray was near-perfect, finishing the game 24 of 32 for 268 yards and two touchdowns and also adding another 39 yards on the ground. This victory extended the Cardinals’ win streak to four games and they would remain undefeated until a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The second-half of the season was rockier for Arizona as Murray suffered an ankle injury and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a hamstring injury, causing both players to miss playing time. The team never quite found its footing again as Murray has not thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game since Week 7 and the team closed out the regular season with a 2-4 mark. Their eight-game win streak at the start of the season allowed Arizona to finish with an 11-6 record and clinch the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.

The Rams, meanwhile, took advantage of the Cardinals’ second-half downturn to clinch the NFC West and No. 4 seed in the conference with a 12-5 record. Los Angeles won the second matchup between the two teams, 30-23, in Week 14. Following their bye week in Week 11, the Rams closed out the regular season with a 5-2 mark. In the team’s final game of the season, quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a toe injury but he has since said that it should not impact his ability to play on Monday night. In his first season in Los Angeles, Stafford recorded 4,886 yards (third in the NFL) and equaled his career high with 41 touchdown passes (second in the NFL), though his 17 interceptions were tied with rookie Trevor Lawrence for the most in the league. For Stafford, who has lost all three of his career playoff appearances (all with Detroit), the opportunity to win in the postseason is particularly meaningful.

How to watch Monday Night’s NFL Wild Card playoff game

Who: Cardinals vs. Rams

Cardinals vs. Rams Where : SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When : Monday, January 17

: Monday, January 17 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN and ABC

: ESPN and ABC Stream live: ESPN+ app

Saturday NFL Wild Card Schedule

