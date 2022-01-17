Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFC’s road to Super Bowl LVI goes through Lambeau Field, home of the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers who will play host to the San Francisco 49ers following an incredible road victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend.

But before the Packers can move forward in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, it’s important to reflect on how far they’ve come during the 2021 season.

It’s easy to forget about Aaron Rodgers’ offseason holdout last summer, where rumors swirled about his relationship with the team’s front office. It’s also easy to forget about the Packers’ disastrous 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, where Rodgers threw two uncharacteristic interceptions.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channels

However, the Packers refused to pack it in. And Rodgers, who has only thrown two interceptions over the course of the past 16 games since that Saints loss, has found himself on the verge of winning back-to-back MVP trophies and his fourth overall.

As for head coach Matt LaFleur, he’s become the winningest coach in NFL history over his first three seasons with a record of 39-9. Whatever may be happening behind the scenes in Green Bay certainly isn’t impacting the product on the field, so maybe Packers fans really should learn how to “R-E-L-A-X.”

Wild Card round results

No. 1 Seed in the NFC – First-Round bye

2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 29 – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Round 2: No. 62 – Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

Round 3: No. 85 – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

Round 4: No. 142 (Compensatory) – Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss

Round 5: No. 173 – Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

Round 5: No. 178 (Compensatory) – Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State

Round 6: No. 214 – Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin

Round 6: No. 220 (Compensatory) – Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College

Round 7: No. 256 – Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

READ MORE: Packers draft picks 2021: All of Tennessee’s selections, NFL draft results

Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Matt LaFleur Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Wide receiver: Davante Adams

Davante Adams Running back: Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones Cornerback: Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander Linebacker: Za’Darius Smith

Regular season results

Overall record : 13-4

: Key wins/biggest win of the season: 36-28 victory against Los Angeles Rams in Week 12

Recent playoff history

Won third straight NFC North title this season… Lost in NFC Championship Game to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 season

What are the Green Bay Packers’ chances this postseason?

The Packers are getting healthier by the day, with the pending returns of First-team All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Za’Darius Smith and Second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Throw in a bye week during Super Wild Card Weekend and the fact Aaron Rodgers was rested for the majority of Week 18, Green Bay is as healthy as any team left in the playoffs.

Speaking of the rest of the field, the Packers have had a lot of success against teams currently in the postseason.

Packers Record vs. playoff teams: 5-1.

Wins:

30-28 vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 3

27-17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4

25-22 vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5

24-21 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 8

36-28 vs. L.A. Rams in Week 12

Losses:

13-7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9

A 5-1 record against playoff teams is impressive, but that still doesn’t tell the whole story.

The Packers lone loss to 2022 playoff teams came on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs without the services of Aaron Rodgers, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Of course, the biggest obstacle standing in Rodgers’ way of a second Lombardi Trophy is Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who ended the Packers’ playoff run last year in the NFC Championship Game.

In order to play at SoFi Stadium next month at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Rodgers may have to even the score against Brady to do so. But beware of the 49ers, who will not only be motivated to reach their second NFC Championship Game in the past three years, but also exact revenge on the Packers from their 30-28 loss back in Week 3.