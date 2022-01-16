Watch Steelers vs. Chiefs live stream: Where to watch NFL playoff game online, mobile phone, TV

The 2022 NFL playoffs begin with an action-packed Super Wild Card Weekend leading into Sunday Night Football, where the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Steelers have leaned on their young core of Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, but lack playoff experience. Fortunately, veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been to the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons. Roethlisberger’s message ahead of Sunday is simple: “Go out and play and have fun.”

Meanwhile, Kansas City comes off a gritty 28-24 win over the Denver Broncos, ending the regular season with nine wins in the last 10 games. The Chiefs have had their sights set on the 2022 NFL playoffs since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. This Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Steelers marks the start of their quest to get back to the Super Bowl for a third straight season and come away with their second title in the last three years.

Kansas City made light work of the Steelers in Week 16 with a 36-10 win. However, Mike Tomlin has made it clear Pittsburgh won’t be paralyzed by that result. “We accept that we didn’t plan well enough, but that was last time,” he told reporters in preparation of the game. “We’re excited about the process of readiness this time, putting together a better plan, putting guys in position to make more consistent plays, particularly in weighty moments and situational ball.”

Can the Steelers make good on that mission, or will the Chiefs show the fans in Arrowhead Stadium they’re still the better team? Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch Sunday Night Football during Super Wild Card Weekend.

How to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs on TV

When : Sunday, January 16

: Sunday, January 16 Coverage begins : 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America

: 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America Kickoff : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream SNF during Super Wild Card Weekend

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs can be streamed live on multiple platforms Sunday:

Which devices can I watch and live stream Steelers vs. Chiefs on?

You can watch the Super Wild Card Weekend SNF game between the Steelers and Chiefs using the NBC Sports App or Peacock on your mobile device or tablet. Additionally, you can watch on some of the connected devices below:

Apple TV

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Xbox One, Series X, Series S

Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Xfinity

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

How to get Peacock and watch live NFL games

Peacock streams all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI, as well as other sports talk content. Learn more about how to get Peacock here.

