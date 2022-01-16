How to watch 2022 NFL Playoffs on Peacock: Live stream info for Super Wild Card Weekend games

The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend with a series of thrilling Wild Card match-ups kicking off on Saturday, January 15. NBC and Peacock are the homes for the following NFL playoff games: the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

How can I watch 2022 NFL Playoff games on Peacock?

Peacock will stream two NFL Wild Card games live: Raiders vs. Bengals and Steelers vs. Chiefs. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Saturday, January 15

Sunday, January 16

Monday, January 17

8:00 p.m. ET: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

NFL Division Round

Saturday, January 22

4:35 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 23

3:05 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET

NFL Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

AFC Championship game : 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

: 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS) NFC Championship game: 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Super Bowl LVI

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.