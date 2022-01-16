Chiefs vs. Steelers live score, updates: Highlights, results from NFL playoff Wild Card game tonight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue tonight with a Super Wild Card matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on NBC and Peacock. Who will win tonight’s game? Check out the live score, the game’s scoring plays, highlights and more below. Plus, watch the game live now on NBC or Peacock.

As the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with a 12-5 record. The Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, enter the 2022 NFL Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC with a 9-7-1 record. In what might have been Ben Roethlisberger’s final regular season game played, he and the Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in what was a must-win game in Week 18. Kicker Chris Boswell nailed a field goal from 36 yards out, giving the Steelers a victory in overtime.

Back in Week 16, the Chiefs blew out the Steelers by a score of 36-10. With the win, Kansas City clinched the AFC West title for a sixth straight year. Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns while the Chiefs ran for 127 yards as a team. Byron Pringle caught two touchdowns and Mecole Hardman caught the third. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 159 yards on 35 passing attempts for 159 yards, one touchdown and once interception.

Chiefs vs. Steelers live score

Live score: Kansas City Chiefs 0, Pittsburgh Steelers 0

Follow up-to-date NFL playoff football scores including this game here.

What time and channel is the Steelers vs. Chiefs game on?

Coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call tonight’s game with Michele Tafoya as the sideline reporter.

Chiefs vs. Steelers updates, live coverage

MECOLE HARDMAN MAKES A HUGE PUNT RETURN ✈️✈️✈️ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022