NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule 2022: How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games today, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

After 18 exciting weeks, the 2022 NFL Playoffs are finally here kicking off with six wild card weekend match-ups that you won’t want to miss starting on Saturday, January 15. First, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the Las Vegas Raiders (#5) will head to Ohio to battle it out with the Cincinnati Bengals (#4) at Paul Brown Stadium. At 8:15 p.m. ET the New England Patriots (#6) will take on the Buffalo Bills (#3) at Highmark Stadium.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

The postseason action continues on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium with a 1:00 p.m. game between the Philadelphia Eagles (#7) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#2), followed by the San Francisco 49ers (#6) vs the Dallas Cowboys (#3) at AT&T Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Then, at 8:15 p.m. on NBC and Peacock the Pittsburgh Steelers (#7) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (#2) at Arrowhead Stadium to highlight the night.

RELATED: When is the 2022 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, location for NFL Super Bowl LVI

Lastly, on Monday night the Arizona Cardinals (#5) will head to Sofi Stadium–home of Super Bowl LVI–to face the LA Rams (#4). See below for the complete 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule and additional information on how to watch each game.

2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 15

Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

RELATED: NFL playoffs bracket 2022: Teams in playoff picture, full TV schedule

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors, and more.