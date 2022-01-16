2022 NFL Playoffs scores, bracket for Wild Card Weekend: Bills, Bengals advance to Divisional Round

By Jan 16, 2022, 2:12 PM EST
The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off today and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend. Click here for the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

2022 NFL Scores, Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Live score: Buccaneers 17, Eagles 0 (second quarter)
  • TV Channel: FOX

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.

