Top 10 NFL all-time passing touchdown leaders, led by Tom Brady and Drew Brees

In the 2020 NFL season, Tom Brady (43) and Drew Brees (41) battled it out in an NFC divisional round match up as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New Orleans Saints. That game not only featured the oldest quarterback matchup in NFL history but it was be a battle between two of the league’s top 10 all-time passing TD leaders. See below for the complete list.

Top 10 NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders

1. Tom Brady – 624

2. Drew Brees – 571

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

5. Aaron Rodgers – 449

6. Philip Rivers – 421

7. Dan Marino – 420

8. Ben Roethlisberger – 418

9. Matt Ryan – 367

10. Eli Manning – 366

