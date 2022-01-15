Where is the 2022 Super Bowl? Location, city, stadium, date, halftime show, TV channel, future Super Bowl sites

The 2022 NFL Playoffs start today which means it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 Super Bowl. See below for all you need to know about Super Bowl 2022 including where the the Big Game takes place this year, the date, stadium, future locations, how to watch on TV, and much more.

Where will the Super Bowl be played this year?

Super Bowl 2022 is scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl 56 will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022 after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season and Playoffs. The league adopted a new 17-game schedule which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week.

Where and when are future Super Bowl sites and dates?

2023: Super Bowl LVII

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

2025: Super Bowl LIX

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, however, it will now host in 2025 due to conflicts with the Mardi Gras celebration.

Who will perform the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa.

How to watch the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC and will be available for live stream with Peacock, on NBCSports.com or with the NBC Sports App. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, but the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

