When is Super Bowl 2022: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, live stream for NFL Super Bowl LVI

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl 56 will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles–the home of the Chargers and Rams. The NFL adopted a new 17-game schedule this season which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week and into the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Who will perform the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa, FL.

Super Bowl 2022 odds

As of December 28, 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs are a +400 favorite to win it all, followed by the Green Bay Packers at +450. Next are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +650, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at +800, and the Dallas Cowboys at +1000.

How to watch Super Bowl this year

Super Bowl 2022 will be televised by NBC and will be available to stream live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, but the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

Future Super Bowl dates and locations

2023: Super Bowl LVII

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

2025: Super Bowl LIX

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Who won the Super Bowl in 2021?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV last year.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl?

In June of 1966, the NFL and AFL agreed to merge for the 1970 season, but until then, both leagues would meet in a championship game after their respective seasons had ended. Since their seasons took place in the fall and this new game would be played in the new year, organizers decided to assign each edition a number instead of a year to avoid confusion.

