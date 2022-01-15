Raiders vs. Bengals score prediction, picks, TV: Channel, start time, how to watch NFL Wild Card game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs kicks off tomorrow with an AFC showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock Premium. Keep reading for game picks, predictions, how to watch info and more.

As the No. 4 seed in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals finished the regular reason with a 10-7 record. The Bengals clinched the AFC North title with a last second win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. Kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 20 yard field goal after a 15-play, 74-yard drive by the Bengals that ate up the final 6:01 of the game to give them a 34-31 victory.

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2022 NFL Playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a 10-7 record as well. The Raiders clinched their playoff spot with a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season. Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs took a handoff for 10 yards in OT and the Raiders took a timeout with two seconds left. Daniel Carlson then kicked a game winning 47-yard field goal to send the Raiders to the postseason and the Chargers home. With the overtime win, the Raiders earned their first playoff berth since 2016.

Back in Week 11, the Bengals beat the Raiders by a score of 32-13. Joe Burrow threw for 148 yards and a touchdown to rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase while Joe Mixon ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns. For the Raiders, Derek Carr threw for 215 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble. TE Darren Waller caught seven passes for 116 yards while Las Vegas ran for a total of 72 yards on the ground.

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals live

Where : Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio When : Saturday, January 15

: Saturday, January 15 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America

: 4:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees

Mike Tirico, Drew Brees Mike Florio’s pick, score prediction: Bengals 31, Raiders 17 (Read more here)

Wild Card Weekend Picks, Odds, Predictions

