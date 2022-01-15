Raiders vs. Bengals live score, updates: Highlights, results from NFL Wild Card playoff game today

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As the No. 4 seed in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals finished the regular reason with a 10-7 record. The Bengals clinched the AFC North title with a last second win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2022 NFL Playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a 10-7 record as well. The Raiders clinched their playoff spot with a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.

Back in Week 11, the Bengals beat the Raiders by a score of 32-13. Joe Burrow threw for 148 yards and a touchdown to rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase while Joe Mixon ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns. For the Raiders, Derek Carr threw for 215 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble.

Bengals vs. Raiders live score

Live score: Las Vegas Raiders 3, Cincinnati Bengals 10 (start of second quarter)

1st quarter, 1:18 (CIN): Evan McPherson 31 yard field goal is GOOD

1st quarter, 4:43 (CIN): Joe Burrow pass short right to C.J. Uzomah for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Evan McPherson extra point is GOOD

1st quarter, 9:28 (LV): Daniel Carlson 47 yard field goal is GOOD

Follow up-to-date NFL playoff football scores including this game here.

What time and channel is the Raiders vs. Bengals game on?

Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Las Vegas Raiders will start at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Mike Tirico and Drew Brees will call today’s game with Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporter.

RELATED: How to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl on Peacock

Peacock will stream two 2022 NFL Wild Card games live: Raiders vs. Bengals and Steelers vs. Chiefs. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Click here to see the full 2022 NFL Playoffs schedule.

Raiders vs. Bengals updates, live coverage