How to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Peacock: Live stream info for Super Wild Card Weekend

The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend with a series of thrilling Wild Card match-ups on Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16. See below for a complete list of all the 2022 NFL playoff games happening this weekend.
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the following NFL playoff games: the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.
How can I watch 2022 NFL Playoff games on Peacock?
Peacock will stream two NFL Wild Card games live: Raiders vs. Bengals and Steelers vs. Chiefs. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
NFL Playoff Schedule 2022
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
- 4:30 p.m ET: (5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
- TV channel: NBC, Peacock
- 8:15 p.m. ET: (6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
- TV channel: CBS
Sunday, January 16
- 1:00 p.m. ET: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TV channel: FOX
- 4:30 p.m. ET: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
- TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
- 8:15 p.m. ET: (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- TV channel: NBC, Peacock
Monday, January 17
- 8:00 p.m. ET: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
NFL Division Round
Saturday, January 22
- 4:35 p.m. ET
- 8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 23
- 3:05 p.m. ET
- 6:40 p.m. ET
NFL Conference Championships
Sunday, January 30
- AFC Championship game: 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- NFC Championship game: 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)
Super Bowl LVI
Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.