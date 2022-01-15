The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and it’s the Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals this Saturday on NBC. Live coverage begins at 3 PM ET with Football Night in America. Saturday’s Wild Card match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock Premium. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first playoff berth in five years with a 35-32 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Derek Carr went 20-for-36 for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the win while RB Josh Jacobs had 26 carries for a career-high of 132 yards and a touchdown. Carr closed out the regular season with a total of 4,804 passing yards–the fifth-most passing yards of any quarterback this season–and 23 touchdowns.

The Cincinnati Bengals fell 21-16 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Bengals rested the majority of their starters with the exception of rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase who set a new single-season franchise record in receiving yards (1,455). The previous record-holder was Chad Johnson who reached 1,440 yards back in 2007. Chase finished the regular season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns and was named PFT’s 2021 NFL offensive rookie of the year.

The Bengals and Raiders met during the regular season in week 11 in Las Vegas where Cincinnati pulled off a 32-13 win, outscoring the Raiders 19-7 in the fourth quarter.

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals:

Where : Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio When : Saturday, January 15

: Saturday, January 15 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3 PM ET with Football Night in America

: 4:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App Read more about the game here

