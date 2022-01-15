Tom Brady’s career with the Patriots: Draft info, debut, overall record with Belichick, more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season on NBC featured a match-up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots as Tom Brady returned to Foxborough for the first time since switching teams in 2020. See below for everything you need to know about Brady’s tenure in New England. Brady took home the win in New England, meaning he notched a win in Foxborough in the 2021 season before the Patriots did.

Tom Brady’s Career in New England:

When was Tom Brady drafted?

Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots on April 16th, 2000 at just 22 years old. He was the 199th overall pick.

When did Tom Brady make his NFL debut?

Brady appeared in just one game in his 2000 rookie season (0 starts), a year the Patriots finished 5-11. However, on September 23rd, 2001, Pro Bowler Drew Bledsoe took a massive hit from Mo Lewis in New England’s Week 2 matchup against the Jets, and Brady, who was serving as the backup QB at the time, took over in relief.

How many seasons did Tom Brady play with the New England Patriots?

Tom Brady spent 20 seasons in New England. That’s 324 starts, 6 Super Bowl titles, and four Super Bowl MVPs in a Patriot uniform.

How many total Super Bowls did Tom Brady play in with New England?

Brady played in a total of 9 Super Bowls with the Patriots:

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – New England defeated St. Louis, 20-17; Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) – New England defeated Carolina, 32-29; Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – New England defeated Philadelphia, 24-21

Super Bowl XLII (2008) – NY Giants win against New England, 17-14

Super Bowl XLVI (2012) – NY Giants win against New England, 21-17

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England defeated Seattle, 28-24; Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28; Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia defeated New England, 41-33

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England defeated Los Angeles, 13-3

What is Tom Brady’s overall record with the New England Patriots?

In the regular season, his QB record was 219-64. In the playoffs, Brady went 30-11 with New England.

Regular Season: 62-75

Playoffs: 1-1

Total: 63-76

Regular Season: 14- 6

Playoffs: 4-0

Total: 18-6

Which NFL quarterbacks have beaten all 32 NFL teams?

With tonight’s win against the Patriots, Brady has a victory against all 32 NFL teams as a starting QB. He joins Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to accomplish that feat. Both Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger have beaten every NFL team with the exception of their current team.