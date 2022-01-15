2022 NFL Playoffs scores, schedule for Wild Card Weekend: Bracket, results for AFC, NFC games today

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off today and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend. Click here for the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

2022 NFL Scores, Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Live score : Raiders 3, Bengals 10

: Raiders 3, Bengals 10 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.