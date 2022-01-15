2022 NFL Playoffs scores, schedule for Wild Card Weekend: Bracket, results for AFC, NFC games today

By Jan 15, 2022, 5:04 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off today and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend. Click here for the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2022? Date, time, TV, halftime show

2022 NFL Scores, Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

  • Live score: Raiders 3, Bengals 10
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.

