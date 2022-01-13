2022 NFL playoffs bracket: Full TV schedule, seeds, teams in playoffs picture, kickoff times for every AFC & NFC game

After the 2021-22 NFL regular season came to a dramatic close, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The playoff picture is set with fourteen teams fighting for a chance to win Super Bowl 2022.
Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2022 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see who advances and who goes home.
2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket
AFC Playoff Picture
(1) Tennessee Titans – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs
(6) New England Patriots vs. (3) Buffalo Bills
(5) Las Vegas Raiders vs. (4) Cincinnati Bengals
NFC Playoff Picture
(1) Green Bay Packers – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed
(7) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (3) Dallas Cowboys
(5) Arizona Cardinals vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams
NFL Playoffs TV Schedule 2022
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
- 4:30 p.m ET: (5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
- TV channel: NBC, Peacock
- 8:15 p.m. ET: (6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
- TV channel: CBS
Sunday, January 16
- 1:00 p.m. ET: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TV channel: FOX
- 4:30 p.m. ET: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
- TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
- 8:15 p.m. ET: (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- TV channel: NBC, Peacock
Monday, January 17
- 8:00 p.m. ET: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
NFL Division Round
Saturday, January 22
- 4:35 p.m. ET
- 8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 23
- 3:05 p.m. ET
- 6:40 p.m. ET
NFL Conference Championships
Sunday, January 30
- AFC Championship game: 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- NFC Championship game: 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)
Super Bowl LVI
Final 2022 NFL Playoffs Standings
Final AFC Playoff Standings
- Tennessee Titans (12-5) – clinched division title, number 1 seed (home field advantage)
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) – clinched division title
- Buffalo Bills (11-6) – clinched division title
- Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) – clinched division title
- Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) – clinched playoff berth
- New England Patriots (10-7) – clinched playoff berth
- Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) – clinched playoff berth
Final NFC Playoff Standings
- Green Bay Packers (13-4) – clinched division title, number 1 seed (home field advantage)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) – clinched division title
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5) – clinched division title
- Los Angeles Rams (12-5) – clinched division title
- Arizona Cardinals (11-5) – clinched playoff berth
- San Francisco 49ers (10-7) – clinched playoff berth
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) – clinched playoff berth
