The AFC East rival New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are set to face off on Saturday night in the second game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. It is the first playoff meeting between the two franchises in the Super Bowl era. The only previous postseason matchup was an AFL divisional round game in 1963. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on CBS and can be streamed live on Paramount+. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule – How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

The No. 3 seed Bills and No. 6 seed Patriots have battled back-and-forth for the top spot in the AFC East all season, but the Bills managed to clinch the crown with an 11-6 record, one game ahead of the 10-7 Patriots. The teams faced each other twice over the course of four weeks. In the first meeting between the two teams in Week 13, the Patriots defeated the Bills, 14-10, on a windy night in Buffalo. Both teams were forced to rely on the run game and rookie QB Mac Jones recorded an unprecedented three passing attempts for 19 yards in the entire game. The weather may play a factor in the game on Saturday as as the National Weather Service is predicting a 30 percent chance of snow, with a high temperature near 14 degrees and a low around 5.

The Bills redeemed themselves in the second meeting between the teams three weeks later though as they defeated the Patriots, 33-21, in Foxborough. This is the third straight season in which the Bills have advanced to the postseason and their second straight division title. Buffalo also enters the playoffs riding a four game win streak. The Patriots, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games, including the Week 16 home contest to the Bills. For the first time in 11 seasons, the Patriots did not advance to the playoffs last year – the first season without Tom Brady. But they are poised to make their return on Saturday against the Bills in what will be Bill Belichick’s first road Wild Card game in his head coaching career.

Saturday NFL Wild Card Schedule

Wild Card Weekend action kicks off with Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders Raiders taking on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Peacock at 4:30pm ET. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Saturday’s Wild Card match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock Premium.

Where : Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio When : Saturday, January 15

: Saturday, January 15 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3 PM ET with Football Night in America

: 4:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s Wild Card Game

The day’s action will continue with the Patriots. vs the Bills on Saturday night.

Where : Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York When : Saturday, January 15

: Saturday, January 15 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Stream live: Watch live on Paramount+

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.