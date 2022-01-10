NFL Week 18 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021-22: Raiders beat Chargers in OT; 49ers clinch; Bills win AFC East; Titans clinch No. 1 seed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are just one week away and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 18, as well as final standings for the NFL Playoffs.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk and check out the full NFL playoff schedule here.

NFL Week 18 Scores, Results, Schedule

Saturday, January 8

4:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs 28

Denver Broncos 24

8:15 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys 51

Philadelphia Eagles 26

Sunday, January 9

1:00 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team 22

New York Giants 7

Cincinnati Bengals 16

Cleveland Browns 21

Pittsburgh Steelers 16

Baltimore Ravens 13

Green Bay Packers 30

Detroit Lions 37

Indianapolis Colts 11

Jacksonville Jaguars 26

Chicago Bears 17

Minnesota Vikings 31

Tennessee Titans 28

Houston Texans 25

4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints 30

Atlanta Falcons 20

Seattle Seahawks 38

Arizona Cardinals 30

New York Jets 10

Buffalo Bills 27

Carolina Panthers 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41

New England Patriots 24

Miami Dolphins 33

San Francisco 49ers 27

Los Angeles Rams 24

Los Angeles Chargers 32

Las Vegas Raiders 35

2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.