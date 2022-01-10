NFL Week 18 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021-22: Raiders beat Chargers in OT; 49ers clinch; Bills win AFC East; Titans clinch No. 1 seed

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are just one week away and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 18, as well as final standings for the NFL Playoffs.
NFL Week 18 Scores, Results, Schedule
Saturday, January 8
4:30 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs 28
Denver Broncos 24
8:15 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys 51
Philadelphia Eagles 26
Sunday, January 9
1:00 p.m. ET
Washington Football Team 22
New York Giants 7
Cincinnati Bengals 16
Cleveland Browns 21
Pittsburgh Steelers 16
Baltimore Ravens 13
Green Bay Packers 30
Detroit Lions 37
Indianapolis Colts 11
Jacksonville Jaguars 26
Chicago Bears 17
Minnesota Vikings 31
Tennessee Titans 28
Houston Texans 25
4:25 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints 30
Atlanta Falcons 20
Seattle Seahawks 38
Arizona Cardinals 30
New York Jets 10
Buffalo Bills 27
Carolina Panthers 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41
New England Patriots 24
Miami Dolphins 33
San Francisco 49ers 27
Los Angeles Rams 24
Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET):
Los Angeles Chargers 32
Las Vegas Raiders 35
2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
- Tennessee Titans (12-5)* – clinched division title, number 1 seed
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)* – clinched division title
- Buffalo Bills (11-6)* – clinched playoff berth
- Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)* – clinched division title
- Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)* – clinched playoff berth
- New England Patriots (10-7)* – clinched playoff berth
- Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)* – clinched playoff berth
NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
- Green Bay Packers (13-4)* – clinched division title, number 1 seed
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)* – clinched division title
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5)* – clinched division title
- Los Angeles Rams (12-5)* – clinched playoff berth
- Arizona Cardinals (11-5)* – clinched playoff berth
- San Francisco 49ers (10-7)* – clinched playoff berth
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)* – clinched playoff berth
