After 18 exciting weeks, the 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here kicking off with six wild card weekend match-ups that you won’t want to miss this Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16. First, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the Las Vegas Raiders (#5) will head to Ohio to battle it out with the Cincinnati Bengals (#4) at Paul Brown Stadium. At 8:15 p.m. ET the New England Patriots (#6) will take on the Buffalo Bills (#3) at Highmark Stadium.

The action continues on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium with a 1:00 p.m. game between the Philadelphia Eagles (#7) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#2), followed by the San Francisco 49ers (#6) vs the Dallas Cowboys (#3) at AT&T Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Then, at 8:15 p.m. on NBC and Peacock the Pittsburgh Steelers (#7) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (#2) at Arrowhead Stadium to highlight the night.

Lastly, on Monday night the Arizona Cardinals (#5) will head to Sofi Stadium–home of Super Bowl LVI–to face the LA Rams (#4). See below for the complete 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule and additional information on how to watch each game.

2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

