2022 NFL playoffs bracket: Teams in playoff picture, full TV schedule, kickoff times for every game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As the 2021-22 NFL regular season comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The playoff picture is set with fourteen teams fighting for a chance to win Super Bowl 2022.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Dates, times, how to watch every postseason game

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2022 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for games and more. Plus, check back often to see who advances and who goes home.

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2022: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, live stream

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

The field for the #NFLPlayoffs is set. What matchup are you looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/HjvgDpgQyp — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 10, 2022

AFC Playoff Picture

(1) Tennessee Titans – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs

(6) New England Patriots vs. (3) Buffalo Bills

(5) Las Vegas Raiders vs. (4) Cincinnati Bengals

NFC Playoff Picture

(1) Green Bay Packers – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed

(7) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (3) Dallas Cowboys

(5) Arizona Cardinals vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams

NFL Playoff Schedule 2022

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

4:30 p.m ET: (5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals TV channel: NBC, Peacock

8:15 p.m. ET: (6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills TV channel: CBS



Sunday, January 16

1:00 p.m. ET: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV channel: FOX

4:30 p.m. ET: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

8:15 p.m. ET: (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs TV channel: NBC, Peacock



Monday, January 17

8:00 p.m. ET: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2



NFL Division Round

Saturday, January 22

4:35 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 23

3:05 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET

NFL Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

AFC Championship game : 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

: 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS) NFC Championship game: 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Super Bowl LVI

Final 2022 NFL Playoffs Standings

Final AFC Playoff Standings

Final NFC Playoff Standings

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more. NBC and Peacock will be the home of the 2022 Super Bowl.