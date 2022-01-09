What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for LA Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The LA Chargers (9-7) face the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) tonight on Sunday Night Football as the regular season comes to a close. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. Tonight’s game is a win-or-go-home match-up. Click *here* to find out the other playoff-clinching scenarios for week 18.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada When : Sunday, January 9

: Sunday, January 9 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App Fantasy Football: NBC Sports Edge’s Week 18 Fantasy Content Hub

Where to live stream LA Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders online tonight

Sunday’s game between the LA Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Week 18 NFL schedule

Saturday, Jan. 8

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:30 pm (ESPN, ABC)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 pm (ESPN, ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 pm

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 pm

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 pm

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 pm

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 pm

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 pm

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 pm (NBC, Peacock)

