2022 NFL playoffs bracket: Teams in playoff picture, full TV schedule, kickoff times for every game

By Jan 9, 2022, 10:42 PM EST
As the 2021-22 NFL regular season comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The playoff picture is almost set with one last game to be played: the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2022 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for games and more. Plus, check back often to see who advances and who goes home.

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Tennessee Titans (12-5)* – clinched division title, number 1 seed (home field advantage)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)* – clinched division title
  3. Buffalo Bills (11-6)* – clinched division title
  4. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)* – clinched division title
  5. New England Patriots (10-7)* – clinched playoff berth
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)*
  7. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)*
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

*Currently in playoff spot

NFC Playoff Picture

(1) Green Bay Packers – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed

(7) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (3) Dallas Cowboys

(5) Arizona Cardinals vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams

Final NFC Playoff Standings

  1. Green Bay Packers (13-4) – clinched division title, number 1 seed (home field advantage)
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) – clinched division title
  3. Dallas Cowboys (12-5) – clinched division title
  4. Los Angeles Rams (12-5) – clinched division title
  5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5) – clinched playoff berth
  6. San Francisco 49ers (10-7) – clinched playoff berth
  7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) – clinched playoff berth

NFL Playoff Schedule 2022

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

  • 4:30 p.m ET: (5) Las Vegas Raiders/New England Patriots at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
  • 8:15 p.m. ET: (6) Los Angeles Chargers/New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
    • TV channel: CBS

Sunday, January 16

  • 1:00 p.m. ET: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • TV channel: FOX
  • 4:30 p.m. ET: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
    • TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
  • 8:15 p.m. ET: (7) Las Vegas Raiders/Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

  • 8:00 p.m. ET: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
    • TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

NFL Division Round

Saturday, January 22

  • 4:35 p.m. ET
  • 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 23

  • 3:05 p.m. ET
  • 6:40 p.m. ET

NFL Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

  • AFC Championship game: 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
  • NFC Championship game: 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Super Bowl LVI

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more. NBC and Peacock will be the home of the 2022 Super Bowl.

