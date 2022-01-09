2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars clinch No. 1 overall pick; Lions and Texans round out top 3

As the 2021-22 NFL regular season comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. This year’s draft is scheduled to take place on April 28 – April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. See below for the current order of picks in the first round as we head into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start: Dates, times, schedule, TV channels

The draft order is determined by record- if two teams finish with the same record, the NFL gives the higher pick to the team that played the easier schedule. Check back after the conclusion of the NFL regular season and postseason to see the finalized 2022 NFL Draft order.

RELATED: Lions hand Jaguars first overall pick in 2022 draft, beat Packers in season finale

2022 NFL Draft Order: First Round

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14) Detroit Lions (3-13-1) Houston Texans (4-13) New York Jets (4-13) New York Giants (4-13) Carolina Panthers (5-12) New York Giants – via Chicago Bears (6-11) Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Denver Broncos (7-10) New York Jets – via Seattle Seahawks (7-10) Washington Football Team (7-10) Minnesota Vikings (8-9) Cleveland Browns (8-9) Baltimore Ravens (8-9) Philadelphia Eagles – via Miami Dolphins (9-8) Philadelphia Eagles – via Indianapolis Colts (9-8) TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

RELATED: 2021 NFL Draft order, results: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Don’t miss any of the post-season excitement! Check out ProFootballTalk for the latest NFL recaps, news, rumors and more.