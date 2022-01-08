NFL Week 18 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Chiefs beat Broncos; full schedule for today’s games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are just one week away and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 18, as well as standings for the NFL Playoffs heading into Sunday’s slate of NFL games.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.

NFL Week 18 Scores, Results, Schedule

Saturday, January 8

4:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs 28

Denver Broncos 24

8:15 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, January 9

1:00 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team

New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22

NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.