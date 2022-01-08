NFL Week 18 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Chiefs beat Broncos; full schedule for today’s games

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are just one week away and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 18, as well as standings for the NFL Playoffs heading into Sunday’s slate of NFL games.
For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.
RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start: Dates, times, schedule for Wild Card weekend
NFL Week 18 Scores, Results, Schedule
Saturday, January 8
4:30 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs 28
Denver Broncos 24
8:15 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, January 9
1:00 p.m. ET
Washington Football Team
New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
4:25 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET): Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
- Tennessee Titans (11-5)* – clinched division title
- Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)* – clinched division title
- Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)* – clinched division title
- Buffalo Bills (10-6)* – clinched playoff berth
- New England Patriots (10-6)* – clinched playoff berth
- Indianapolis Colts (9-7)*
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)*
- Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
- Green Bay Packers (13-3)* – clinched division title, number 1 seed
- Los Angeles Rams (12-4)* – clinched playoff berth
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)* – clinched division title
- Dallas Cowboys (11-5)* – clinched division title
- Arizona Cardinals (11-5)* – clinched playoff berth
- San Francisco 49ers (9-7)*
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)* – clinched playoff berth
- New Orleans Saints (8-8)
Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.